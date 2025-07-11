Business establishments without valid licences penalised

NAMSAI, 10 Jul: The Namsai district administration has imposed penalties on 13 business establishments operating without valid trade licences.

A sudden market inspection was carried out in the township here on Thursday by a team comprising officials from the district administration, and the Trade and Commerce, Legal Metrology, Health and Family Welfare, Tax & Excise, Veterinary, and Police Departments, which found these establishments operating without valid trade licences as per the notification issued on 29 July, 2009.

Two cases were booked under Section 18(1) of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 for keeping packaged commodities for sale that did not carry mandatory declarations of maximum retail price and manufacturing/packing date.

One case was booked under Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for using unverified weights in commercial transactions. (DIPRO)