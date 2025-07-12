Guv emphasizes need for dedicated SHG marketing hubs

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the need for setting up dedicated self-help group (SHG) product marketing hubs in key towns of the state.

Interacting with SHGs’ members from across the state during a special event held at Raj Bhavan here on 11 July, the governor said that the government can provide the infrastructure, but the leadership and ownership must come from the SHGs.

“The hubs must become vibrant SHG bazaars, windows into the creativity and strength of our rural women,” he said. Panaik suggested establishing such product marketing hubs in Itanagar, Ziro, Tezu, Pasighat, Namsai, Aalo, Bomdila, and Tawang.

Encouraging them to dream big, start small, and scale fast, the governor asked them to embrace technology, improve packaging and branding, learn digital marketing, and take Arunachal’s products from local to global.

The governor encouraged the women to be proud entrepreneurs, urging them to register their ventures, build group brands, and actively participate in exhibitions across the state and the country.

Highlighting the importance of innovation rooted in tradition, he encouraged them to make the best use of local resources like bamboo, wild fruits, herbs, recycled materials, and textiles, blending traditional knowledge with modern techniques. He envisioned the rise of a strong ‘Made in Arunachal’ identity.

The governor advised the SHGs to coordinate with cooperative societies to identify markets within and outside the state. He assured provisions of working offices and market areas in districts with assistance from the deputy commissioners.

He also emphasized on ‘train the trainers’ initiative to build a cadre of ‘master didis’ who can mentor other SHGs in essential skills like business management, accounting, hygiene, packaging, and customer service. He encouraged them to document their journeys, stories of struggle, growth, and success to inspire others and contribute to a proposed ‘Voices of Change’ series, which would capture the spirit of grassroots development in Arunachal.

Recognizing that most SHG members are mothers, the governor called upon them to play an active role in society, especially in combating drug abuse and tuberculosis, promoting hygiene and sanitation, and ensuring that every child completes their basic education.

The governor said he would recommend to the state government measures such as strengthening transport services, encouraging CSR contributions from business houses, and facilitating product outlets at airports and in metropolitan markets to promote SHG products and expand their reach.

Parnaik said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower two crore ‘lakhpati didis’ is already taking shape in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The SHGs of Arunachal Pradesh are the living proof that this transformation is real, women creating wealth with dignity, driving economic change from the grassroots, and laying the foundation for a developed Arunachal and developed India,” he said.

The governor felicitated the Mete Dene Cluster Level Federation from Sagalee in Papum Pare district, Namker Kiyer Mother’s Kitchen unit from Sangram in Kurung Kumey district, and Engo Koje SHG from Pasighat in East Siang district, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and impact.

The governor along with his wife Anagha Parnaik visited the exhibitions set up by various SHGs. They were deeply impressed by the rich display of traditional craftsmanship, organic produce, and innovative products. As a gesture of encouragement, they made purchases of various products displayed by SHGs, reinforcing the message that every purchase can empower a rural woman entrepreneur. These products would be distributed to poor people in the districts.

Organized by the Raj Bhavan in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development Department, the event served as a platform to celebrate the spirit of ‘lakhpati didis’, women who are transforming their lives and communities through enterprise, resilience, and vision.

Earlier in the programme, Rural Development Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop briefed the gathering about the ‘lakhpati didi’ initiative. The event witnessed participation from 69 SHGs across 22 districts.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey, Commissioner to Governor Pawan Kumar Sain, and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission CEO Sangeeta Yirang were present among others in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)