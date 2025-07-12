DC calls for early completion of Banderdewa entry gate

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: The Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner directed the Smart City authority to expedite the completion of the under-construction entry gate in Banderdewa during an inspection here on Friday.

The DC further directed the Smart City authority to install CCTV cameras at all strategic locations.

Accompanied by SP Naharlagun, the DC also visited the under-construction police station in Banderdewa and called for early completion of the building.

The Itanagar EAC, Naharlagun SDPO, and the AE and JE from Smart City were also present.

Later, the DC convened a meeting at the office of the Banderdewa CO, wherein various issues were discussed. (DIPRO)