ANINI, 11 Jul: The Panchayati Raj Department here in Dibang Valley district, in collaboration with the Education Department, recently signed an MoU with NGO Hope Defence for conducting career counselling workshops across various schools in the district.

As part of the MoU, monthly career counselling sessions will be conducted at schools of Dibang Valley district for the 2025-2026 academic session, targeting students from the 6th to the 12th standard.