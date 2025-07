LEMMI, 11 Jul: The SP office premises and all other police establishments in Pakke-Kessang district, including the SDPO office in Seijosa, the police stations in Pakke-Kessang and Seijosa, and the Dipik outpost have been declared tobacco-free zones.

Smoking and spitting of tobacco in these police establishments will attract a fine of Rs 1000, SP Tashi Darang said.