2 Mtn Div GOC calls on Guv

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Mountain Division Major General VS Deshpande called on Governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and discussed key issues concerning the international border and the progress of the Vibrant Village Programme.

During the meeting, they also discussed the Indian Army’s ongoing Sadbhavana initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for the local communities.

The Governor commended the officers and troops of the 2 Mountain Division for their dedication, professionalism, and efforts in executing Sadbhavana projects that foster goodwill and development in the region. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)