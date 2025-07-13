Wangpan strikes double gold at 7th International Para Athletics Championship

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Tingong Wangpan struck another gold medal at the 7th International Para Athletics Championship 2025, which concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Wangpan clinched his second gold medal in the men’s 200m race in the T35 category. He had a gold medal in the men’s 400m race in the same category on Friday.

Kipa Mero, also from Arunachal, won a bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw in the F13 category.

The PAA termed the remarkable achievement a testament to the talent, dedication, and hardwork of the state’s para-athletes. The association said that the achievement signals Arunachal’s growing presence in international para-sports.

PAA general secretary Techi Sonu was the team coach.