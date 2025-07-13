Pul urges Centre for Germplasm bank, bio-resource centre in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 12 Jul: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh here on Friday to discuss key proposals aimed at boosting biodiversity conservation and fostering bioeconomy in the state.

During the meeting, Pul proposed the establishment of India’s first Ex-Situ Germplasm Bank in Arunachal Pradesh for the preservation of rare and economically significant plant species. She also pitched for setting up an Eastern Arunachal Regional Centre for Bioresource Management and Development to harness the region’s rich ecological resources in a sustainable manner.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, the minister proposed the creation of a Bio-NEST Bioincubator at Roing, which would serve as a launchpad for biotech-based startups and research-driven enterprises.

Pul further urged the Union Minister to expedite the release of core grant support for the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), citing the need to address ongoing staff-related challenges.

“Our state is home to an incredible range of biodiversity, and we must act now to preserve it while building a strong foundation for scientific research and innovation,” said Pul.

“These proposals are designed not just to conserve, but to convert our natural wealth into economic opportunity for local communities,” she said.

Dr. Singh reaffirmed the Centre’s firm commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in the Northeast, emphasizing that science and technology must serve as a core driver of growth, said an official release.

“The development of the Northeast has been one of Prime Minister Modi’s highest priorities. The transformation since 2014 is evident,” he said, and stated that a region that once struggled with connectivity is now witnessing unprecedented infrastructural, technological, and human resource growth.

Singh assured full support from his ministry and appreciated the state government’s commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development, the release said.