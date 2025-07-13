Siddhartha Park emerges as symbol of peace, tourist destination

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 12 Jul: In the land of the Lama, the 22-foot-tall white marble statue of Lord Buddha at Siddhartha Park in Rupa town, West Kameng district, has emerged as a powerful symbol of peace and a tourist destination.

D.K. Thongdok, President of the All Sherdukpen Blu and the driving force behind the installation of the Buddha statue, stated unequivocally that Buddha represents the universal symbol of peace.

Siddhartha Park, nestled on the gentle slope of a hill, offers a panoramic view of the town and provides visitors with a tranquil atmosphere. In contrast, the statue, facing the town as if bestowing divine blessings, has become a daily sight for the people, both in the morning and evening.

Thongdok emphasized that the purpose of the statue’s installation was to foster a positive attitude among the people and cultivate love and compassion for all sentient beings.

“Hunting, fishing, and other harmful activities seem to have decreased since the statue’s installation,” he noted.

People of all ages walk approximately 1.5 km from the town to the park each morning and evening, seeking solace in its peaceful surroundings. Every Sunday, and particularly on the 15th day of the lunar calendar during Purnima (the full moon), people gather at the park to offer prayers and absorb the positive energy.

Meanwhile, tourists and visitors from nearby towns, including Bomdila, Tenga, Singchung, and Dahung, are drawn to experience both the spirituality and scenic beauty of Rupa town. The park has since become a popular tourist destination, admired for its spiritual aura and stunning, sky-looming ridges.