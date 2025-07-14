Aboh calls for coordinated efforts to ensure smooth functioning of schools

DADAM, 13 Jul: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh emphasized the importance of cooperation among parents, teachers, and the school managing committees to ensure the smooth functioning of schools.

Addressing a coordination meeting of parents, teachers and students at the Government Secondary School (GSS) here in Tirap district on Saturday, Aboh affirmed that the future of the society and the nation depends on children’s education.

She lauded GSS Dadam staff for achieving 100% pass rate in the Class 10 exam results and applaudedboth teachers and students for their hard work and dedication.

She further highlighted her ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across her constituency, including in education, healthcare, road communication, and water supply.

Speaking on the latest education policy, she clarified that closure of schools due to low enrolment aims to address the shortage of subject-specific teachers across Arunachal Pradesh.

She also pointed out that Dapdong Residential School is a well-equipped institution in the district, which caters to the needs of quality education for students from various villages under Dadam circle.

Aboh commended Dadam CO Dr Metung Taku for her administrative support towards both the school and the local health centre.

Dr Taku and Dadam GSS Headmaster Wangthian Hakhun were also present during the meeting. (DIPRO)