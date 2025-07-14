Assam gets its first water technology park

GUWAHATI, 13 Jul: A first-of-its-kind water technology park in Assam, showcasing advanced technologies in aquaponics, biofloc system, modern fish production, ornamental fish breeding and other innovative areas, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Set up by NGO Kolong Kopili in association with the NABARD, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Fishery Department and Selco Foundation, the ‘Aqua Tech Park’ was opened in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the Aqua Tech Park will aim at empowering fish farmers with knowledge of cutting-edge technologies that will enhance fish production and boost the income of the cultivators.

He said that though Assam has many rivers, it is dependent on states such as Andhra Pradesh for meeting its fish demands.

The chief minister expressed hope that the Aqua Tech Park would prove to be a boon to the farmers and other stakeholders, and boost fish production and provide ample earning opportunities to the fish farmers.

Kolong Kopili is a non-governmental organisation involved in integrated fish farming, horticulture, health awareness and developing market linkages for rural communities and farmers. (PTI)