Meritorious students, achievers felicitated

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: Several meritorious students of CBSE Classes 10 and 12, along with achievers in other fields were felicitated during an event organised by the Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu appealed to the parents and guardians to ensure that their children have a good career.

The DC also advised the students to work hard in order to serve the society, the state, and the country.

BWS chairman Bengia Tabb, education secretary Bengia Tade, and others were present on the occasion.