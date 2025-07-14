Training prog for FPCs held

NAMSAI, 13 Jul: A two-day training programme was organised by the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains, the Retusa Women Farmers Company Limited and the Kenna Women Farmers Company Limited, in collaboration with the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), for their extension functionaries.

The programme was aimed at enlightening the field officials and board of directors of the FPCs regarding good agriculture and agronomy practices.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhusmita Sonowal Bora delivered an engaging lecture on cultivation practices of ginger, orange and large cardamom, while agronomy scientist K Nithinkumar, explained soil health management by following proper techniques of soil testing and organic soil fertilization. Agricultural extension scientist Dr Shravani Sahani created awareness among the extension functionaries on how they can conduct field activities through self-help groups and farmer producer organizations to empower women.

The queries of the participants were addressed, and plans for future engagement in capacity building of farmers were shared. The programme was also joined by officials of the ArSRLM who are working in mobilizing women farmers.