Blue Cubs District League begins

HAPOLI, 14 Jul: The Blue Cubs District Football League Ziro, featuring eight teams in the U-12 category, was declared open by Lower Subansiri District Olympic Association president Hage Nama here on Sunday.

The league aims to promote young talent and sports culture in the region, aligning with the grassroots initiatives of the All India Football Federation.

Eight teams, including the Arunachal Sports Academy, Bumer Memorial School, Kids Quest School, Love Dale School, Old Ziro Football Club, VKV Ziro, and Ziro Valley School, are participating in the league:

The league is being hosted by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, and is being held at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here. It provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and foster love for the sport.

“By supporting young athletes, the league aims to encourage future talent to emerge and contribute to the development of football in the region,” the organiser informed in a release.