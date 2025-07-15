Fire burns down 7 houses in Kaying

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: At least seven houses were gutted in a fire in Siang district on Monday, a senior official said.

The fire broke out at around 2:45 pm in Kaying area, after an elderly woman in one of the houses fell asleep, leaving the gas stove burning in the kitchen, she said.

Two fire tenders from Aalo in West Siang district managed to douse the blaze, the official said.

Although there was no report of any fatality, property worth lakhs have been damaged in the fire, she said.

The affected families have been shifted to

Kaying Upper Primary School as a temporary relief measure, the official added. (PTI)