AUSDSU submits memo to edn min

YINGKIONG, 16 Jul: The All Upper Siang District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) has submitted a 12-point memorandum to the education minister, raising critical issues related to the educational infrastructure and facilities in the district.

The memorandum was submitted through the Upper Siang deputy commissioner on Tuesday.

In the representation, the student body highlighted a range of long-standing issues affecting various educational institutions in Upper Siang district, including the need for infrastructure development, academic stream expansion, teacher appointments, and operationalization of pending institutions.

Some of the key demands included– early completion and commencement of the Government Polytechnic College (Institute), early commencement of classes at VKV, Ramsing, immediate completion of the boundary wall, introduction of sociology department at Government Model College, Geku and construction of a library building for the college, re-introduction of science stream at GHSS, Tuting, introduction of science stream at GHSS, Mariyang, posting of a full-fledged principal at GHSS, Tuting, immediate posting of subject teachers, including PGTs at GHSSs, Yingkiong and Jengging.

The AUSDSU expressed hope that the state government will address these long-pending demands at the earliest to ensure quality education and a better academic environment for the students of Upper Siang district. (DIPRO)