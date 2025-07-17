DC reviews security measures in pvt schools

LIKABALI, 16 Jul: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap reviewed safety and security measures in schools during a coordination meeting with principals of aided and unaided private schools in the district here on Wednesday.

Rakshap asked the schools’ principals to abide by the guidelines issued by the government to run schools or face disciplinary action.

He categorically stated that “education does not simply mean reading and writing; it is the overall development of a person and the onus is on the school authorities to run the schools keeping this in mind to make it happen.” He advised the principals to maintain a directory of important contact numbers of the locality to seek their cooperation and assistance during times of need.

The DC further asked the principals to strictly regulate visitors in the hostels especially, the girls’ hostel and to engage lady wardens or caretakers to take care of it.

“There should be a healthy competition between government and private schools,” he said while making a comparison of the last examination results

and the student enrolment records of both schools in the district.

Superintendent of police in-charge Nabum Rikam and the Town Magistrate Tajum Ronya spoke on various legal and safety aspects of children and asked the school authorities to strictly adhere to the prescribed norms as per the comprehensive guidelines of the govt.

Deputy director of school education Marte Koyu called upon the principals of all private schools to be proactive in implementing the guidelines issued for running a modern school and stop any sort of bullying, substance abuse and POCSO incidents in the schools.

The district transport officer Padang Sangyu highlighted the specifications and essential credentials of school buses and emphasised on training the drivers and staff in handling the students availing bus services and also appealed to the principals to avoid using old vehicles.

Principals from all the private schools operating in the district attended the meeting and updated the position of safety measures being taken up in their schools to check instances of substance abuse, POCSO issues, disaster management aspects, etc. with emphasis on overall growth of children’s personality. (DIPRO)