Mentoring session at KV -2

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: A mentoring session was conducted at PM SHRI KV No. 2 here on Wednesday by scientist in-charge at CSIR-NEIST. Dr. Chandan Tamuly.

During the session, Dr. Tamuly enlightened the students with his vast knowledge and experience, sharing insights into recent scientific innovations and discoveries. He also provided valuable guidance on various career options in the field of science and research. Principal Vinay Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr.Tamuly for his valuable interaction and motivating address to the students.