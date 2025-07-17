ESIC launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has launched a Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025 to expand its social security coverage, said an official statement.

The Corporation has approved the scheme during its 196th meeting held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, recently under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

SPREE 2025 is a special initiative aimed at expanding social security coverage under the ESI Act. The scheme will be effective from 1 July to 31 December 2025 and provides a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees-including contractual and temporary workers -to enrol without facing inspections or demands for past dues.

Under the SPREE 2025, employers can register their units and employees digitally through the ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal. Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration and no inspection or demand for past records will be made for the pre-registration period, the statement said.

The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified timeframes could result in legal action and a demand for backdated dues. SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.