Yedi Sports Club win 1st Talo Mugli Memorial Football Tournament

LIGU, 16 Jul: Yedi Sports Club won the inaugural 9-A-Side Talo Mugli Memorial Football Tournament, 2025, defeating Lomdak Sporting Club 3-1 in the final at Ligu in Gepen, Kamle district.

The ‘most disciplined team’ award went to Biku Kina Biodiversity Preservation Committee Football Club for their exemplary conduct throughout the tournament.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, Raga MLA Rotom Tebin appreciated the efforts of the organising committee and the family of late Talo Mugli for honouring his memory through the sporting event. He assured support for future editions and urged organisers to expand the tournament into a full-fledged 11 A-Side format from the next year.

He also encouraged the youth to engage in sports and stay away from bad habits and lifestyles.

Chikom ZPM Deyom Gapak announced that he would sponsor the first prize for the second edition of the tournament.

Dr. Kapu Sopin and Jilik Hiri also encouraged players and highlighted the role of sports in youth development.