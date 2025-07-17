DLSA Siang launches special mediation campaign

PANGIN, 16 Jul: A 90 days special mediation campaign was launched by the District Legal Services Authority, Siang here starting from 1 July to 8 September 2025, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority and the National Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the Supreme Court of India’s Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee.

The campaign aims to promote the use of mediation as an effective, affordable, and time-bound alternative dispute resolution mechanism and invites the general public to participate and resolve their disputes amicably with the assistance of trained mediators at the office of DLSA Siang, Pangin.

Types of cases eligible for mediation include: Matrimonial disputes, domestic violence cases, commercial disputes, land acquisition cases, eviction matters, motor accident claims, cheque bounce cases, service matters, partition & property disputes, debt recovery cases and other suitable civil matters.

The initiative is in line with the objective of ensuring access to justice for all and reducing the burden on regular court proceedings. The process is voluntary, confidential, non-adversarial, and free of cost. (DIPRO)