Career counselling prog organized

[Prem Chetry]

LHOU, 17 Jul: The All Rhebla Gangsum Students’ Union organized a career counselling session for students of Class 6 to 12 at the Government Higher Secondary School here in Tawang district on Thursday.

Motivating the students, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo shared her inspiring journey from a remote village in Ladakh to cracking the UPSC examination. She explained that she hailed from a small village where she completed her early schooling before moving to Maharashtra.

She graduated from a university in the USA and earned a master’s degree in Delhi. After working for two years in the private sector, she left her job to focus on preparing for the UPSC examination. Her hard work paid off, and she became an IAS officer in the 2020 batch.

“If you opt for arts because you fear maths and science, it is not a choice but a compulsion. Your choice of stream should align with your interests,” she said, emphasizing that pursuing one’s interests – not fear-driven decisions – shapes a successful career.

Meanwhile, Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche, vice president of the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition, encouraged the students, saying, “You have the freedom to choose what to study, unlike us, who must study the Bhoti language, Buddhist philosophy, and scriptures. Therefore, make choices that reflect your passions.”

He advised the students to respect their parents and teachers, and highlighted that Classes 10 and 12 are pivotal moments in shaping their careers. Additionally, he advised the students to stay away from drugs and other harmful substances that could derail their lives.