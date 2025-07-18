Science motivational prog held

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Jul: The North East Institute of Science & Technology’s (NEIST) branch here organised a ‘science motivational programme’ under Project Jigyasa at the institute’s premises on Thursday.

“The aim of the programme was to ignite scientific curiosity and promote hands-on learning among young minds,” the NEIST informed in a release.

As part of the programme, a group of 22 students (class toppers) from Class 9 to 12, accompanied by two of their science teachers from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Itanagar, visited the NEIST branch in G Sector.

NEIST scientist-in-charge Dr Chandan Tamulyintroduced the institute’s mission, research focus, and societal relevance. He assured to provide all support and help relevant to science projects to the students. The students visited different labs for small/simple scientific experiments, and gained understanding of the sophisticated facilities available at the institute.

The group was guided by a team of researchers and laboratory officials to different scientific laboratories, where they witnessed live demonstrations of various scientific experiments. The visiting students were given detailed explanations about the laboratory instruments, techniques, and ongoing research projects.

Following the lab sessions, the students were brought together for an engaging awareness and training programme on mushroom cultivation. Under the guidance of experts, the students learned about the process and importance of mushroom farming, and also had the opportunity to prepare their own mushroom cultivation bags.

The visit concluded with a tour of the institute’s pilot plant, where the students received hands-on training in vermicomposting and biofertilizer preparation.