Financial literacy workshop conducted

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: A financial literacy workshop for students was organized at PM SHRI KV No 2 here on Thursday by managers and assistant managers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The workshop aimed at equipping young minds with essential financial knowledge and money management skills, crucial for daily life.

The RBI officials enlightened the students with practical insights into banking, savings, digital transactions, and the importance of financial planning.

The session not only enhanced students’ awareness but also encouraged responsible financial behaviour from an early age, the school stated in a release.