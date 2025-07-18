Natung visits agri college site, lays foundation stones for projects

WATTE, 17 Jun: Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Thursday visited the construction site of the agriculture college here in Bana circle of East Kameng district.

The minister expressed deep gratitude to the people of Watte for their generous donation of 33 hectares of land for the establishment of the college. “I am very much grateful to the people of Watte for their generosity to donate 33 hectares of land for the establishment of the agriculture college in the greater interest of the district and the state,” said Natung.

During the visit, the minister also laid the foundation stones for a 150-metre span RCC bridge over the Kameng river, which will connect Kafla with the agriculture college, and a dedicated water supply project for the agriculture college.

Commending the PWD for completing 30% of the project work ahead of schedule, the minister said that the establishment of the agriculture college would significantly boost agricultural education opportunities and contribute to the socioeconomic development of East Kameng and the state at large.

The minister was accompanied by Watte ZPM Pritam Yangda Neri, Papum Valley ZPM Lada Tayem, Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija, PWD Joint Secretary Mika Nyori, East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam, public leaders, GBs, and others.