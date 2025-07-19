AEDMA organises blood donation camp

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Twenty-two units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) at RK Mission Hospital here on Thursday.

The camp was organised in the run-up to its 13th foundation day of the AEDMA, slated for 29 July.

The camp aimed to raise public awareness on the importance of voluntary blood donation, and drew participation from diverse sections of the community.

Reigning Mr Arunachal Rakap Tao, who attended the event as a special invitee, stressed the need to dispel longstanding misconceptions regarding blood donation, and encouraged more youths to come forward for such a noble cause.

Members of prominent Bullet riders’ clubs, including the Royal Gorkha Riders, The Gliding Piranhas, and the Arunachal Bullet Club actively took part in the camp, along with members of the media fraternity and other local supporters.

“The blood donation camp marks socially responsible activities planned by the AEDMA as part of its foundation day observance,” the AEDMA said in a release.