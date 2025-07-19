Arunachal finish 2nd runner-up at 7th NE Pencak Silat C’ship

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh secured the second runner-up position with 5 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals at the 7th Northeast Pencak Silat Championship, 2025, which concluded in Dimapur, Nagaland on 17 July.

Tiklo Paffa, Santilly Pul, Kipa Ajan, Kipa Pingku and Nelson Barai secured the gold medals, the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association informed.

While Paffa and Pul clinched their medals in the senior male below 45 kg and the senior female below 50 kg category, respectively, Ajan and Pingku won in the junior male below 75 kg and the junior female below 49 kg category, respectively. The fifth gold medal was won by Nelson Barai in the macan male below 32kg category.

Bisu Tailu won a silver medal in the senior male below 85 kg category, while Bajimlu Malo and Biki Yatang won a silver medal each in the senior female below 60 kg and below 55 kg category, respectively.

Komlu Kadung (-65kg), Kipa Atup (-75kg) and Dema Techi (80kg) secured one bronze medal each in the senior male category.

In the senior female category, Meko Liyak (-65kg) and Metum Sono Rabe (75kg) won bronze medals.

Rolingso Khamblai won a bronze in the junior male below 50 kg category, and Liya Tayang (-51kg) and Yari Mugli (-62kg) won bronze medals in the junior female category.