WCD dept organizes awareness prog under NMBA

LIKABALI, 18 Jul: The Women & Child Development Department, in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, organized an awareness programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) at the premises of the Government Secondary School in Liru on Friday.

The programme was aimed at raising awareness among the students and teachers about the dangers of substance abuse, as well as promoting a drug-free lifestyle through education, community participation and outreach activities.

Assistant Commissioner Tajum Ronya, who is also the mentor officer of the school, urged the teachers and the students to shun drugs and help in creating a drug-free society. He administered the NMBA pledge to the gathering.

Child Development & Project Officer Jikom Doye advised the students – the target groups – to avoid drugs, and help in building a drug-free society.

The District Child Protection Unit’s Legal Probation Officer Tagam Zirdo, Sub-inspector Mankai Wangjen, and the managing director of local rehabilitation centre Sober Foundation were the resource persons, and spoke on various aspects of the POCSO Act, JJ Act, 2015, and the ill-effects of drugs on the personal and social life of a person. (DIPRO)