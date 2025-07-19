Science congress conducted in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 18 Jul: Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School (IGJGHSS), DEMGHSS, and GHSS Ruksin stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in a district-level science congressconducted by the East Siang district ISSE/Samagra Shiksha under the Rastriya Abhiskar flagship programme on Friday.

The topic for the science congress was ‘Empowering Indian youths for global leadership in science & innovations for Vikshit Bharat’.

In the science exhibition, IGJ GHSS Pasighat bagged the 1st prize, GHSS Mebo stood 2nd, and GHSS Ruksin won the 3rd prize.

In the quiz competition, GHSS Mebo, PM SHRI GSS Gandhi, and GHSS Bilat stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The schools selected the topic of their choice and presented models using their creativity and innovation at the science exhibition.

Attending the valedictory function, DDSE Odhuk Tabing urged the participants to devote their time to studies and “develop competency-based teaching-learning.”

BEO (Academics) Okom J Panyang said that “science is not just a subject but a way of thinking, a way of exploring the world around us, and a way of finding solutions to the challenges we face.”

Altogether 18 different higher secondary and secondary schools of the district participated in the science congress. The winners of the events were awarded certificates, mementos and cash prizes.