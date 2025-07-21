Women’s political representation: Challenges and opportunities

[ Kani Nada Maling ]

As we celebrate the glorious 50 years of our State Legislative Assembly – a little state that has seen tremendous growth since 1978 – we have witnessed our progress from small buildings to a high-tech assembly. However, our state Assembly has very few elected women legislators. Only four women are in the Assembly at present.

The issue here is whether this is the fault of women, the fault of society, or the fault of state policies. Key questions have always been stuck in my mind: Has the family setup, society’s setup, or party politics setup really hindered women’s capabilities to come to the front? Is the issue of money that always creates barriers in our state assembly elections a factor? All these things are lingering in my mind.

When I think, the question ‘why? ‘always comes to mind: Why do we still lack women in the state Assembly? Women’s organizations have also been advocating political empowerment, considering the male-dominated society where women are not given equal opportunities to rise.

The question always remains: Have we, as women, failed to build ourselves as leaders – to build ourselves as leaders of the masses? It’s always a struggle. There is a balance women have to maintain between their personal responsibilities and society’s expectations.

No doubt our state has capable ladies in various fields who can lead. But again, the question is: Where are we lacking? This also needs to be pondered. As women, we need to ask ourselves: Can we play cohesive roles to hold each moment to a common vision and common mission? Can women influence policymaking and implement change in society?

The big question lies again: Where are we going wrong? Why, all these years, have we been lacking?

Now, the Centre has already passed the bill for women’s reservations, which is a positive sign indeed. But the question being asked is: Do we need reservations? Many people say yes, women need reservations to some extent because even if women are capable enough, they are not getting an opportunity, and such reservations will bring women into the decision-making process and make governance more inclusive. Again, the question remains whether this reservation will really lead to good women’s leadership, or whether these women leaders will just stand aloof from the masses, or whether these women are picked and chosen by the male members of society who will make them blow the trumpet according to their wishes.

The question remains: It’s not easy for leaders, and it’s very challenging. We need supportive leadership in politics. Over the years, women leaders also need to support other women because when they are in positions of power, they need to understand women’s perspectives and analyze the situations women are facing.

Many women come and go in politics and cannot sustain themselves or rise to higher positions. I don’t know why women are not given any presidential positions in any of the political parties in our state. There are only women’s wings, which I think are stuck. I don’t think these wings have any active roles to play. I don’t think I have seen any of these women’s wings play important roles or make significant recommendations to the state or to their parties.

I don’t think women have been able to raise their voices as they could have. We could have done so many things if we were given opportunities. Our state is still struggling with so many issues that need a woman’s voice – voices that will rise for welfare. We need leaders who will stand up. We need leaders who will hold common purposes rather than their own personal interests. That’s where we find it very difficult for women to work as a team.

To speak very frankly, I have seen appointments in various positions – some women who are really capable enough. I wouldn’t say all, but categorically, I’m saying some women have the capability for women’s leadership. Why haven’t they been given key positions? It’s because the parties are afraid they will lose their grip and control.

If women in the party are capable enough to lead, they must be given opportunities. They must be ensured and assured positions, so that they too can contribute meaningfully to governance and represent their constituencies effectively.

To women, I will say this: If you know you are capable and ready to lead, then you should not go to any other field. Rather, stick to your political positions. Because once you move away from politics and political background, sometimes it’s very difficult to return to political organizations, and I feel that’s a great loss for women.

Coming back to politics again, women in political parties are the need of the hour. If they are good in politics and parties as workers, they should remain there, so that in the future, they can lead the parties. The sad part is that, instead of giving capable women – vocal women – opportunities, parties are diverting them to other fields. This is what I always observe.

I always say that every person has different gifts to work with. Sometimes when we are – no doubt, I’m not saying they are not capable of holding other positions – but I feel it’s a great loss for women’s leadership. We cannot keep making these adjustments. Rather, we should encourage those women who are in the political field to remain and keep them within the party by giving them good positions. This way we will find women in leadership roles.

Otherwise, I’ve seen so many women who are good enough to lead, but they are adjusted to different fields, different positions. So automatically, they lose their political connection. They lose their parties, and parties lose them. They have to move away from the parties also.

So somewhere or the other, though the state government talks about women’s political participation, our political parties still operate with a patriarchal mindset, which needs to be analyzed by the people at the helm of affairs. This also needs to be addressed by women leaders who are given opportunities.

Instead of roaming around like showpieces and remaining silent, they should take clear stands and lead effectively. When women are given opportunities to lead, they should be strong enough to raise their voices. I have found that women who are vocal are considered a threat to society and also to political parties.

I may sound bitter, but truth cannot be hidden. Truth cannot be hidden any longer. I need to tell this. Otherwise, our state needs to analyze seriously whether they are truly building women’s leadership or if this is just tokenism – just what I call superficial gestures. If politics cannot deliver meaningful change, then what’s the point?

In recent years, we have seen many women – our daughters, our sisters – doing excellently in various fields. I’ve seen this in the judiciary also, and many times even in UPSC and APPSC examinations as well. I’ve also seen women excelling in economic empowerment in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which clearly shows that the commitment, dedication, and sincerity women have is inborn in them.

When women are given opportunities, they work wholeheartedly with mind and soul, which can be seen in the results – in their performance, even when women are heading offices. We have seen so many excellent APPSC officers who really perform excellent jobs and handle responsibilities in their areas excellently. There are also many women who are silently working without any limelight. I’ve seen them working in families also – there are so many women who are the backbone of families and societies, giving good suggestions and feedback for society.

I still remember when I was invited for the mock interview test as one of the panel members – I’ve seen so many qualified aspirants who came for the mock interview test. Shockingly, when we asked them about women’s empowerment, the answer I received was that they only talked about economic empowerment.

But where is the failure again? The failure is in the system. State governments need to have curricula on women’s empowerment, and also about those women leaders and women who have done excellent work in their respective fields. These should be included in the curriculum, so that it will inspire our younger generations, especially the younger generations to come. There should be chapters on women in leadership, so that we can cultivate in the minds of young generations awareness about women’s empowerment.

So many things need to be done by all the political parties. Just talking regarding political empowerment of women is not going to help. Rather, various political parties of the state need to have analytical studies and also give women equal opportunities. There is always a saying: ‘Empowering women means empowering society’.

I also request women to set good examples for themselves. Women leaders should set good examples, so that other women are inspired and want to enter politics. What I observed is that a women-friendly environment is needed in various political parties. Women should not be showpieces or decoration items, but rather women need to be given positions with real authority.

I also expect all the political parties to train women- to train women to be good leaders. Those women who have qualities – quality leaders with good backgrounds – to lead our women in the Assembly so that we, as women, can open up to them about our problems and discuss the problems we as women are facing. In the same way, our male political leaders need gender sensitization programmes.

Let us ask ourselves: Do we truly support our sisters, daughters, and wives who are capable of entering politics? (The author is the former legal adviser to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, and is currently holding the position of president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society)