Arunachal bag 12 medals at Wako India National Kickboxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh won three gold medals, as many silvers, and six bronze medals at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship 2025 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Rantu Sonowal (-57kg), Bishal Mura (-54kg) and Licha Sep (-65kg) won the gold medals in K1, low-kick and light contact event, respectively. Competing in the point fight event, Sep also won a bronze medal, the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) informed.

The silver medallists were Robin Deori (-67kg), Jipe Lombi (-54kg) and Bem Tada (-86kg). While Deori and Lombi won in the K1 events, Tada secured his medal in the full-contact event.

Kabak Mallam (-60kg), Khyoda Talik (-57kg), Guchi Laila (-52kg), Gokia Pake (-70kg) and Pisa Ane (-65kg) secured one bronze medal each in full contact, light contact, full contact, K1 and full contact event, respectively .

The team was led by KAA technical director Gopal Moran.

The championship was held from 16 to 20 July.