YMCR seeks stronger river protection measures

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: A delegation from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), led by its chairman SD Loda, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his secretariat office here on Monday to raise concerns over river conservation in Arunachal Pradesh, and to press for comprehensive policy and administrative action.

During the meeting, the YMCR urged the government to draft an ‘Arunachal Pradesh River Protection Act’. The proposed legislation would address legal, administrative, and community responsibilities for river preservation, taking inspiration

from similar frameworks in other Indian states.

The YMCR representatives highlighted ongoing threats to the state’s rivers, including illegal extraction, changing flow patterns, and pollution.

The delegation also proposed the establishment of a dedicated department or cell under the state’s Environment or Water Resources Department. This entity would monitor river health, ensure law enforcement, coordinate restoration work, and undertake public education campaigns.

The YMCR noted that such a department could build upon recent measures like the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2025.

The group further suggested instituting a statewide ‘Arunachal River Day’ and a dedicated conclave focused on environmental protection.

Khandu, expressing appreciation for the YMCR delegation, said, “It was inspiring to interact with the passionate members of Youth Mission for Clean River. These young individuals are not only taking direct action through river clean-ups and community education but are also committed to driving policy change to protect our state’s natural resources. Their dedication sets a positive example for all of us.”