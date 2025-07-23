3 arrested for sexually assaulting minor

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Three persons have been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Changlang district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Manabum Nala on 18 July, Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said.

Acting swiftly on a report by a relative of the victim, a police team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang arrested the three accused on Tuesday.

The SP said cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and POCSO Act, 2012, have been registered at Diyun police station against the accused.

All accused are in judicial custody, he said.

The SP added that the survivor was medically examined and sent to a child care institute for counselling and protection. (PTI)