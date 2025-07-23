Residents urged to adopt proper garbage mgmt

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Highlighting the challenges faced by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in garbage management, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen on Tuesday urged the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to obey the basic rules of cleanliness, as practiced in Indore – the cleanest city of India.

He expressed concern over the unmindful dumping of garbage, “right from Banderdewa to Chimpu,” and urged the residents to follow “the minimum requiredrules of the IMC.”

Jilen said that waste should be segregated, wrapped properly, and handed over to the municipal trucks on time.

“Throwing of garbage in public places, roadsides, office premises and market areas is rampantly practiced in the twin city by the dwellers, and it needs to be stopped,” the commissioner said.

He cautioned that penalties would be imposed on those who indulge in “untimely throwing of garbage,” adding that ward inspectors with cameras are now deployed in all 20 wards.