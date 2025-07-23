YAZALI, 22 Jul: Twenty-one children were immunized against various preventable diseases and 16 children were screened for Hepatitis B during a health awareness and immunization camp organized by the Health & Family Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Keyi Panyor district administration, at the community health centre here on Tuesday.

During the camp, a team of doctors, along with nursing staff and ASHAs, also checked blood pressure and blood sugar of 55 adult persons.

Speaking on the occasion, DMO Dr Biman Natung stressed the importance of timely child immunization and active community participation in health programmes.

During counselling and interactive sessions, the participants were educated about lifestyle-related diseases, preventive measures, and the importance of regular health check-ups, said an official release.