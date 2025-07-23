Internship prog on health and wellness

LEKHI, 22 Jul: Twenty-one students from Binny Yanga Government Women’s College participated in a 21-day summer internship programme on health and wellness, which concluded here on Tuesday.

Organised by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh(SBAP), the internship programme was designed to provide hands-on experience and practical exposure in the field of health and wellness. All the participants actively engaged in the training sessions, assignments, and projects during the course of the internship.

Certificates were issued to the participants during the concluding ceremony by SBAP president Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and vice president Tarh Domte.