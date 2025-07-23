Org seeks clarification from APPSC on last-minute exam rule change

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has sought clarification from the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) regarding the partial modification of the physical efficiency test (PET) for male candidates in the ongoing Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE), 2024.

The AFTF stated that the change has been made under “suspicious and dubious circumstances,” raising serious concern among the candidates over transparency and fairness in the examination process.

In a letter to the APPSC secretary on Tuesday, the AFTF stated that a notification was issued by the commission on 19 July, partially modifying the PET criteria for male candidates, omitting the obstacle race components, when the PET had already been completed on 18 and 19 July.

The AFTF stated that altering the rules midway violates the commission’s own standard operating procedures.

The organization sought clarification on why the rules were changed in the middle of the examination, violating the Supreme Court guidelines.

“As per the SC guidelines, no rules can be changed in the middle of the examination process,” the organization said.

It also questioned whether the APPSC had succumbed to pressure from the Home Department.

“The APPSC succumbed to the pressure from the Department of Home, Government of Arunachal Pradesh by adhering to the order dated 18 July, 2025 from the mentioned department and the APPSC proactively released a notification for modification of rules of PET in the very next day, ie, 19th July, 2025, when the PET was already completed by all the candidates,” the letter read.

The AFTF demanded that the commission provide a list of all the qualified and disqualified candidates in the PET for the APPSCCE, 2024, along with a list of the candidates “who failed to pass the omitted obstacle race of any of the 8 events.”

It urged the APPSC to clarify the doubts and apprehensions in the interest of the student community in particular and the state as whole.