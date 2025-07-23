Onuj appointed as NTPI governing council member

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The union Power Ministry has appointed Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director Toko Onuj as a member of the governing council of National Power Training Institute (NPTI) for a period of three years from 1 July onwards.

He has been appointed as a representative from the power sector of Northeast India, bringing regional expertise and perspective to the apex training body under the Power Ministry.

The governing council of the NPTI is a prestigious body chaired by the union power ministry secretary. It comprises five representatives from various state electricity boards/departments and five eminent individuals from diverse fields such as technical education, management, power equipment manufacturing, power development, non-conventional energy sources, energy conservation, and rural electrification.

These members are selected on a rotational basis to guide and advise the institute on matters of strategic importance and sectoral development.

The NPTI is an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified autonomous organization under the Power Ministry, headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana. As the national apex body for power sector training and human resource development, the NPTI has over five decades of legacy and has trained more than 4.7 lakh power professionals.

The NPTI is recognized as the world’s leading integrated power training institute. It operates through 11 institutes across India, offering specialized training in thermal, hydro, renewable energy, transmission & distribution, and regulatory affairs.