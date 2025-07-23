Org writes to CM alleging  substandard flyover material

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organization (AAPYO) has alleged that the ongoing construction of the flyover on the Itanagar-Banderdewa Section of NH 415 is being carried out using substandard materials.

In a complaint letter to the chief minister, the organisation demanded immediate removal of a total of 18 piers of the under-construction flyover, besides “termination of construction agency M/s Woodhill-Shivam JV along with the monitoring agency (AECOM) with G-Engg,” and immediate suspension of all officials involved in the NH 415 Package B work.

The AAPYO claimed that the construction agency is using sub-standard and “non-recommended” reinforcement TMT bars for the construction of the flyover from Papu Nallah to Model Village section of NH 415.

“The TMT bars used by M/s Woodhill-Shivam JV are not classified under the NHAI. There is availability of around 35 reinforcement TMT bars dealership in the Papum Pare district, but the project developers and department are intentionally using

substandard materials to construct the flyover (a total of 18 piers between Ch 41+340 to Ch 45+330), which is a blatant act of corruption and violates the specifications of the NHAI,” the organization said, adding that the work executing agency and public authorities will be held responsible for any future disaster arising out their wrongful construction practices and corruption.

The AAPYO threatened to resort to democratic action if its demands are not met within a week.