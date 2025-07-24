Doyen of Indian theatre Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

IMPHAL, 23 Jul: Indian theatre legend Ratan Thiyam, who was known for blending traditional art forms with contemporary craft, died at a hospital here early on Wednesday, officials said.

He was 77.

“Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at around 1.30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged illness,” a state government official said.

A recipient of Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam founded the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre, and briefly served as the director of the National School of Drama in the ’80s.

Thiyam’s works include ‘Chakravyuha’ (The Wheel of War), ‘Uttar Priyadarshi’ (The Final Beatitude), ‘Urubhangam’ (The Broken Thigh) and ‘Andha Yug’ (Blind Age). His ‘Chinglon Mapan Tampak Ama’ (Nine Hills One Valley) allegorically tells the story of the insurgency in Manipur.

He used in his plays traditional Manipuri song, dance and even martial arts to spread a contemporary message.

Thiyam had done this as one of the leading figures of the ‘Theatre of Roots’ movement, the proponents of which sought to return to the ‘roots’ to create an Indian play form that would be different from the Western theatre set up during the British period.

The awards and honours conferred on him include the Academy Award by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 1987, Padma Shri in 1989, La Grande Medaille from France in 1997 and the John D Rockefeller Award in 2008.

Thiyam relinquished the Padma Shri award in 2001 in protest against the Centre’s decision to extend the ceasefire with the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland.

Born on January 20, 1948, Thiyam studied Manipuri dance and painting. With the Chorus Repertory Theatre, which he set up in 1976, he travelled to various countries in the world, earning accolades.

Condolences poured in from across the country from various personalities and organisations after the news of his death spread.

The Manipur government, the Chief Ministers of at least three states – Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal mourned his death.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee – Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur,” the Manipur government said in a statement.

Manipur is under the President’s rule now.

Former state chief minister N Biren Singh said, “His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.”

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said Thiyam was a visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur.

“Through his art, he not only elevated the cultural identity of his homeland but left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian performing arts. His legacy will continue to inspire,” he said.

Describing Thiyam as a true legend who put Manipur theatre on the global map, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “His unique blend of tradition and experiment enriched Indian performing arts immensely and resonated worldwide.”

“A leading light of the Theatre for Roots movement, Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bring indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee, his productions were rich in both talent and messaging,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also expressed his grief over the death of the theatre personality and said Thiyam’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Theatre personalities of Kolkata, such as Rudra Prasad Sengupta and Kaushik Sen, also mourned the death of Thiyam, who used to visit the theatre festivals of the city. (PTI)