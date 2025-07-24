Power supply disrupted for re-installation of transformer

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Jul: Power supply in Pasighat and parts of Mebo subdivision in East Siang district and Lower Dibang Valley was disrupted for at least six hours on Wednesday due to re-installation of a power transformer having capacity of 5MVA in the power house, located at Pasighat high region.

The high capacity power transformer, which was damaged last week, was repaired in Guwahati (Assam) and brought back to reuse recently.

The power department workers shut-down all 11kv feeders connected with the power house for re-arrangement of the bus bar to operate the 5 MVA-transformer. The maintenance work took at least six hours from 10 am to 4 pm.

Residents of the high region, officer colony and DST area including the power department’s office near Pasighat airport, Mebo subdivision and Paglam area in Lower Dibang Valley district had to face long hours of power cut.

On the same day, the power department workers also installed another transformer along a low tension line at 5-mile area, which resulted in disruption of power supply for an hour at 2- Mile and Industrial area of Pasighat town.