EPFO intensifies outreach prog to promote ELI scheme

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: As part of an ongoing initiative to promote the recently launched Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, the officials of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) conducted a series of visits across the capital region of Arunachal Pradesh on 22 July.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with accounts officer Tapan Kundu, visited the directorate of trade & commerce and held detailed discussions with its deputy director Toko Togur to apprise the department about the salient features of the ELI scheme, the EPFO Itanagar said in a release.

The officials requested the department’s support in disseminating awareness materials through the offices of deputy commissioners to ensure wide outreach among establishments registered under the directorate.

Additionally, the EPFO team visited Karuna Trust in Itanagar and interacted with its manager Brijmohan Chauhan.

The scheme’s financial benefits for employers and new employees were elaborated during the discussion, and the establishment was encouraged to avail of the incentives.

Simultaneously, section supervisor Mrinmoy Hore visited TN Private Security Agency at Naharlagun and discussed the scheme in detail with its general manager N. Saikia.

The ELI scheme, approved by the government of India on 1 July, aims to incentivize job creation by offering financial support to employers for hiring fresh employees. It supports both economic growth and formal employment expansion, especially in the manufacturing sector.

“The response from the employers has been positive, with interest shown in understanding and adopting the scheme. EPFO will continue to conduct such field activities to ensure maximum awareness and participation,” the organization said.