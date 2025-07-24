Siram demands fire tender service in Kaying

KAYING, 23 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram urged the state government to immediately provide fire tender services in Kaying circle in Siang district.

Siram made the appeal during his visit to Kaying village on Wednesday, where he extended support to the victims of the recent tragic fire incident that left several families homeless and properties destroyed, the APCC said in a release.

During the relief distribution programme, Siram assured the affected families that the Congress party stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and rebuilding.

He said that the APCC would submit a formal memorandum to the state government, demanding immediate relief and financial assistance to the affected families for their quick rehabilitation.

Additionally, Siram demanded fast-track damage assessment reports by the district administration to expedite the relief and rehabilitation process.

The APCC president further assured the fire victims and the general public that he will write to the state government to push for the demands, particularly the provision of fire brigade in Kaying area.

Siram appreciated the courage, unity, and voluntary service displayed by the local residents, the Indian army, and the rescue teams, whose timely intervention prevented further escalation of the disaster.

“The people of Kaying have shown extraordinary resilience. It is now the duty of the state government and the district administration to respond with equal urgency, empathy, and accountability. Relief must be swift, and future tragedies must be prevented through structural preparedness,” he said.

He assured the gathering that the party would continue to monitor the rehabilitation process and ensure that affected families receive due justice and support.

During the visit, the APCC chief was accompanied by DCC presidents’ team from East Siang, West Siang, Siang and Leparada districts, AICC’s state social media coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh Kon Jirjo Jotham, and APYC general secretary Bukjong Lego.