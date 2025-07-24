Family members commend search team

PASIGHAT, 23 Jul: The family members of late Karan Guwala, who drowned in the Sirki Waterfall in East Siang recently, have extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals and agencies who supported them during this most difficult time, particularly during the search operation for Guwala.

Commending the SP, police team, MLA, Army, State Disaster Response Force, relatives, friends, and the Gorkha community in Pasighat, Pritam Chettry, on behalf of the family, said, “We want to acknowledge their unwavering support and tireless efforts. Each of them played an irreplaceable role that deeply touched our hearts. We will remain forever grateful.” (DIPRO)