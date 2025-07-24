DNGC holds mock interview

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: The Career Counselling & Placement Cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) organized a mock interview session for the candidates, who qualified the APPSCCE Mains, 2024, at the college principal’s chamber here on Wednesday.

The session aimed to provide aspirants with a realistic interview experience and valuable feedback from experienced administrative officers.

The expert panel comprised principal Dr. M.Q Khan, under secretary APSSB Dr. Rubu Tabiyo, and Chaglagam (Anjaw) circle officer Dr. Iken Lendo.

Interacting with the aspirants, Dr. Khan exhorted them to prepare wholeheartedly and to focus on current affairs, their optional and on polity, history, geography, art and culture, important places and events of Arunachal Pradesh, North East, India and the world.

On the occasion, he gifted a copy of the book ‘General English for UPSC & APPSC & Other Competitive Examinations’ authored by himself to all the participants.

Thirty-nine candidates attended the session, which was coordinated by co-coordinator of the Career Counselling & Placement Cell of the college Dr. Ratna Tayeng.