Tourism dept organizes butterfly and biodiversity meet

MECHUKHA, 23 Jul: In a bid to promote eco-tourism and conserve the rich biodiversity in the high-altitude region of Arunachal Pradesh, a ‘High-Altitude Butterfly and Biodiversity Meet’ was organized here in Shi Yomi district on 19 and 20 July.

A total of 107 butterfly species were recorded during the two-day event.

Organized by the tourism department, the event featured various activities, including butterfly walks, biodiversity trails, aqua therapy sessions, and nature games designed to actively engage and broaden the understanding to deepen the connection with the natural world through interactive sessions.

To recognize and encourage young talents, awards were presented to students for categories, such as best speaker and best presenter.

Officers from the Sikh Regiment and the additional deputy commissioner of Mechukha attended the final day of the event, which was held at the Nai-Nang Community Development Society (NCDS) community hall.

The invited dignitaries encouraged the local communities to take proactive ownership of future biodiversity initiatives, thereby ensuring their continuity, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability.

“This first-of-its-kind event has not only brought scientific attention to Mechukha’s high-altitude biodiversity but has also ignited a sense of pride and curiosity among the local people,” Tajum Yomcha, a research officer and scientist-B at Namdapha Tiger Reserve, said in a release.

The event has opened doors to new opportunities in research, eco-tourism, citizen science, and community-led conservation, the release said.

Students from Mechukha town schools, researchers, PhD scholars, nature enthusiasts from different states and educational institutes, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, NERIST, Tezpur University, Mizoram University, Digboi College and ATREE participated in the events along with local community members.