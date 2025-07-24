GWS unit lodges complaint against improper waste disposal

DAPORIJO, 23 Jul: Galo Welfare Society, Upper Subansiri district unit, has sought the intervention of the Maro circle officer to take necessary steps against the open dumping of waste materials at Bararupuk-II, allegedly by the army unit stationed at Bararupuk-I, in order to protect sacred animals like Mithun and to uphold the harmonious relationship between the civilian population and the security forces.

Expressing deep concern over the environmental and cultural harm caused by improper waste disposal by the Army unit, the district unit of GWS stated that waste materials, including plastic, food waste, and other hazardous substances, are being dumped in an open, unfenced area adjacent to the army camp.

“This location is frequently visited by Mithuns, which are not only essential livestock but also hold sacred and ceremonial value among the tribal communities of this region,” the GWS unit said. It further claimed that there have been numerous reported cases of Mithuns dying due to severe intestinal problems. Farmers from Maro and Bararupuk villages are the worst affected, it added.

The GWS district unit also appealed to the army unit to immediately stop the open dumping of waste materials in the grazing areas, construct a proper waste disposal zone, and collaborate with local authorities to establish a sustainable and hygienic waste management system.