Aalo UD division gets FICCI Urban Innovation Award-2025

NEW DELHI, 24 Jul: The Aalo (West Siang) Division of the Urban Development (UD) Department has been awarded the FICCI Urban Innovation Award-2025 in the category of ‘innovative urban infrastructure’ for its transformative Puak ghat riverfront development project.

The award, conferred by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), was received by UD Executive Engineer Hali Welly at the Urban challenge summit & awards ceremony themed ‘Innovate, Integrate, Sustain,’ which was held at the FICCI Federation House here on Thursday.

The Puak ghat riverfront development project was shortlisted among the top three entries in its category amongst 80 entries from all states, and emerged as the jury mention award under the category of ‘Smart public spaces’.

The project, constructed near the confluence of the Yomgo and Sipu rivers, has revitalised an unstable and unhygienic riverfront, previously prone to erosion and flooding, into a vibrant public space. The project features a cafeteria, lush parks, open-air gyms, scenic walkways, and modern amenities, including parking facilities, public utilities, illumination, and a 250-metre RCC retaining wall to combat erosion and flooding.

Inaugurated on 2 December, 2024 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the project was developed with an initial cost of Rs 4.95 crore.