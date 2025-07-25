Joint NCORD meeting held

DAPORIJO, 24 Jul: The administrations of Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts have decided to share intelligence regarding drug trade and conduct joint patrolling at regular intervals to curb the drug menace in the two districts.

This was decided during a joint NCORD meeting of Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts, held at the DC office here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The objective of the meeting was to curb the drug menace and to nab drug peddlers in the two districts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative.

Kamle DC JT Obi said that the present drug menace in the state is very alarming and challenging, and urged teachers and officers to be role models by not smoking and staying away from narcotic substances in front of students and the public.

Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo said that such joint coordination meeting would help the administrative process of both districts and help in exchanging intelligence.

“Since Daporijo is does not directly share a boundary with other states, drug peddlers could be nabbed in neighbouring districts through intelligence input,” he added.

Kamle SP Techi Henyir, Upper Subansiri DSP Gamli Loyi, and others also spoke. (DIPRO)