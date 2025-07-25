APSCW, APWWS unit condemn assault on woman, demand fair investigation

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has condemned the “inhumane and unacceptable” assault on Yajik Hui Pegmir by her husband Pegmir Kasa with a machete in Repari village in Kamporiji circle.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, the commission requested the Kamle superintendent of police to take necessary action against the culprit involved in the brutal assault, and sought fair investigation to bring justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, a team of the women’s commission, led by its Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, visited the victim. Burang donated her first salary to the victim as ex gratia for immediate relief. The commission also requested the general public to maintain peace and tranquillity and cooperate with the investigation by police.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, members Aben Mize, Kotu Bui, Kipa Kaya Rughu and Techi Nikhi Yab, and Member Secretary Yakar Dawe accompanied Burang during the visit.

The Kamle district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) also strongly condemned the barbaric and inhumane assault on Yajik Hui Pegmir and requested the authorities concerned to take swift action.

A team of the APWWS Kamle unit, led by its president Haro Yallu, on Thursday met Kamle DSP Taba Biroy to inquire about the case.

The APWWS unit said that the DSP informed the team that the case has been registered under various relevant sections of the law and is being monitored seriously by the Kamle SP, and that the Police Department is working in full swing to arrest the accused.

The DSP further informed the team that a manhunt is ongoing to arrest the accused, and all police nationwide have been informed.